Thousands flock to Bishop's Castle's Michaelmas Fair - in pictures

The event, which saw the High Street closed off and lined with stalls, was taking place for the 24th time.

A packed programme of entertainment saw performances from a host a musicians on a stage set up at the top of the High Street in front of the town hall, including the Beth Prior Collective.

During the day there were two processions, showing off historic steam engines while classic cars, bikes, and lorries were also on show.

Organiser Keith Whiddon said: "We have had and amazing amount of steam engines and some wonderful classic vehicles.

"Through the town we've had stalls and incredible entertainment with some fantastic local bands."

John Lucas, a former chairman of the Michaelmas Fair, said the event had continued its popularity because it provides something for all the family.

He said: "It is the biggest event of the year for the town and that's because it has something for everyone. You have the steam engines, music, the lantern procession in the evening for the children, there is something for every age group."

Around 4,000 people are expected to have descended on the border town for the event.

Around 50 classic cars were on display with historic Citroens, an Austin 7 from 1930, a three-wheel Mogan from 1935, and an Austin Healy Frogeye Sprite, among those lining the street.

One of the host of classic steam engines on display was the 22 tonne Wolverhampton machine, owned by Jane Crane.

The engine was created by John Thompson Boiler Engineers from the city in 1928.

Mrs Crane, from Lanesfield, said the machines always prove a hit with the crowds.

She said: "They like because it sort of breathes. When it has the steam in, it is like a living breathing thing and the power of steam is phenomenal."