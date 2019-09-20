Steaming back in time for gala

Volunteers at Eardington Halt Railway Station have been working for more than five years to fundraise a complete renovation of the station which first opened in 1868.

As part of Severn Valley Railway's (SVR) Autumn Steam Gala, taking place on Thursday until Sunday, a team of volunteers are set to create real life scenes that up to now only exist in black and white photos.

Steve Downs, project leader, said: "There are only a handful of photos that survived of Eardington dating to before the 1960s, and none of them are in colour.

Alan Bradley from Halesowen

"We were wondering what the station would have actually looked like if you stood on the platform in 1910 or 1930, and decided to find out.

"Photos have been examined and much research has been done to try and replicate the exact scenes shown in the photographs and we've had help from Hampton Loade and Bridgnorth stations on the SVR, along with Kyoti Graphics, based in Telford, who have made us some superb replica signage."

Scenes from 1910 through to the 60s can be seen at Eardington from Friday to Sunday from 9am to 6pm.