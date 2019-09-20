Safari park to build new animal homes

The park, on Spring Grove Road in Bewdley, has been given planning permission by Wyre Forest District Council for a new wildlife development.

The development will see brand-new, state-of-the-art housing and outdoor spaces for the park’s African elephants and cheetahs, as well as a new ungulate house and muck clamp.

The Park is currently home to three African elephants, but the new development means they will have more space to increase the numbers in the herd.

Angela Potter, head of wildlife at West Midlands Safari Park, said: “The wildlife team is delighted that planning has been granted for the new development for our much-loved animals. We have been working very closely with the development team to ensure that the new facilities provide stimulating and enriching environments for the animals, as well as an amazing immersive experience for our guests.

“The new facilities for our African elephants have been designed to include outdoor pools, enrichment areas such as mud wallows, dust baths and multiple feeding areas, plus it gives them the opportunity for 24-hour roaming. The development means we will have the space to increase the numbers in our herd and will subsequently enable us to continue our important work within the European Endangered Species Breeding Programme.”

Concepts show upgraded habitats for the Park’s African elephants.

The elephants will have 24-hour access to their new outdoor space which includes a variety of enrichment.

The new habitat for the cheetahs has been designed to be as close to their natural environment as possible and includes a large outdoor space with pools, high vantage points, enrichment feeders and natural shelters.

The addition, which is the first phase in a programme of development, will also include eight exclusive, luxury lodges, integrated into the exhibits, giving guests the opportunity to stay overnight and get up close and personal to the animals.

Also included in the plans is a new exhibit for the cheetahs.

The development, which focuses on upgrading animal facilities and improving guest experience, will begin in October 2019 and is hoped to be completed by summer 2020.