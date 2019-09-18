Interactive murder mystery experience at Weston Park

An Appointment with Murder will be based around the fictional characters Sir Montague Cowley and his wife Millicent, with the 17th century stately home at Weston Park providing the setting of their family estate.

There will be possible clues for guests to solve across all of the state rooms, including the marble halls, drawing room, Victorian orangery and the historic dining room which will be the setting for Sir Montague's birthday dinner party at the venue in Shifnal on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border.

Guests will be able stay in one of the 28 period bedrooms which incorporate original architectural features and family heirlooms into their interior design, before concluding the experience by sharing the findings of their investigations over breakfast the following morning.

Andrea Webster, marketing manager for Weston Park, said: "We are always creatively exploring different ways of entertaining guests at Weston Park and for this autumn we wanted to bring an exciting immersive experience to the house.

"This is an occasion for anyone who enjoys reading or watching crime dramas, giving them the chance to find themselves at the heart of the action."

Taking place on Saturday, November 9, the cost of the experience is £410 per couple and includes tea and homemade cake on arrival, a four-course dinner, overnight accommodation and full English breakfast the following morning.

More information, including how to book, can be found at weston-park.com