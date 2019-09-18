Cookery event at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

Menu

By Dominic Robertson | Craven Arms

A cookery event has been arranged to take place at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre later this month.

Milly Rees will be presenting her “Packing a Punch” cookery course at at the venue on Tuesday, September 24.

A spokesman from Grow Cook Learn, the charity that runs the discovery centre, said: “Food is a really important part of what we do here at the centre and helping people learn and develop their cooking skills.

"As well as offering funded courses for vulnerable people to learn to cook healthy food on a budget, we offer a range of varying courses relating to all kinds of dietary requirements, cultures and flavours.”

Milly will be presenting the course in the discovery centre’s pop up kitchen, sponsored by Ludlow Food Festival.

This course is £35 per person and places must be booked on 01588 676060.

