Charcoal-making fuels imagination at Ironbridge festival

By David Banner | Ironbridge | Attractions | Published:

People are being urged to try their hand at the traditional art of charcoal-making as part of an exhibition celebrating Shropshire’s industrial heritage.

Nathan Morris and Ross Davidson use traditional methods to make charcoal

Countryside officer Nathan Morris will be helping to teach people how to produce the fuel during the Festival of Imagination, taking place in the Ironbridge Gorge this week.

And the charcoal which is produced in Thursday’s class at the Severn Gorge will be used to smelt iron the traditional way at a separate event that is being held during the festival.

The two-week event runs until September 29, has been organised to celebrate Ironbridge’s industrial heritage, and promote the area as a future centre for manufacturing and technology.

