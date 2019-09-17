Alton Towers reveals new scare attractions set to open at this year’s Scarefest

The Attic: Terror of the Towers and Darkest Depths will be unveiled at this year's Halloween event Scarefest, opening on October 5.

Set in the eaves of the Theme Park’s historical Tower, guests will be invited to explore the ruins in new scare maze The Attic: Terror of the Towers.

Based in the Edwardian era, the maze tells the story of the Governess, a spectre who legend says is trying to avenge the death of her charges.

The Attic is the latest horror experience in the resort’s award-winning Terror of the Towers’ maze trilogy. This brand new maze is the next chapter of the series that has previously included Terror of the Towers from 2002 to 2008, and Terror of the Towers: What Lies within from 2009 to 2017.

Sources from the attraction say the maze will use 'the sensation of colour in a very clever and masterful way to add an additional layer to the spine-tingling multi-sensory terror'.

The 2019 Scarefest line-up will also see the introduction of Darkest Depths. The scare maze will invite guests to board ghost ship, The Mutiny, and journey into the darkest depths to earn 'your piece of eight'.

The maze will include sirens, ghost pirates, as well as legendary creature The Kraken.

Scarefest returns next month with a host of live entertainment and scare attractions, as well as the chance to ride some of the park's famed attractions after dark.

