Countdown as RAF Museum Cosford to host film nights again

Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts are set to descend on Cosford for the two outdoor cinema screenings which will show Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Top Gun, on September 20 and 21 respectively.

Michelle Worthington, of RAF Cosford Museum, said that last time the event was held it sold out with 500 people attending and this year she is hoping for 1,000 over the two nights.

She said: “This is the second time that we have held the event, we sold out Top Gun a couple of years ago.

“We’ve increased capacity and got a bigger screen for this time.

“We encourage people to bring along deck chairs or blankets for sitting down.

“We’ve got street food available, a bar, hot drinks and we’re also opening up the Hercules aircraft which is being transformed into a popcorn bar.

“And the aircraft will be all lit up for the evening.

“Visitors can go on board to purchase popcorn, it was really popular last time.”

Ms Worthington said she was hoping the event would prove as popular with families once again.

“We’re hoping to reach about 1,000 people this time.

“Both films are rated 12A so children can come if they are accompanied by an adult.

“Last time visitors came dressed up and with props and we hope they will do the same this time as it’s a great atmosphere.

“It’s a really fun evening and the weather is due to be good, we keep looking and hoping it will stay dry and warm.

“The doors open at 6pm and the film will begin at 8pm on both nights.”

Tickets are £13 per person in advance of £15 on the night.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit rafmuseum.org.uk/cosford