Shropshire photographer captures beauty and the best of nature’s wonders

A new display of images by Andrew Fusek Peters can now be seen by visitors to the Carding Mill Valley Chalet Pavilion Tea-rooms, offering a taster of the wildlife and views that can be enjoyed in the Shropshire Hills.

They include up-close shots of the Long Mynd’s iconic species like golden ringed dragonfly and red grouse.

Mr Fusek Peters’ nationally acclaimed photographs are part of a long-term ongoing commission for the National Trust at Carding Mill Valley.

Common blue butterfly on the Stiperstones

Visitors to the tea rooms can also sit back and enjoy the large-scale projections of a series of short films shot by Paul Westall from Worker Drones UK, showing the majestic landscapes of the Mynd.

The Carding Mill Valley Chalet Pavilion tea rooms have been undergoing a gradual transformation over the last 18 months and the visual presentation is the latest development of the space ahead of the chalet’s 100th anniversary in 2020.

Andrew Fusek Peters

Mr Fusek Peters said: "I am working for the National Trust and Natural England on Stepping Stones, a project to record species and landscape between the Stiperstones and the Long Mynd. The results are published as a 192-page full colour book 'Upland' by Graffeg, along with a series of greetings cards taken from the book."

"It's been a very exciting project and very much a team effort with a mix of history, geology, wildlife and the wonders that the Mynd can reveal after years of visits throughout the seasons."

One of Mr Fusek Peter's photos overlooking Stretton

A spokesman for the National Trust said: "September is a great time to visit the Long Mynd for those with an interest in photography as the early autumn weather combines with the colour changes in the landscape to create many opportunities for great shots. Cloud inversions, golden bracken and bird migrations provide just a few of the highlights."