Hidden Shropshire church to throw open its doors

This special event is a part of the Heritage Open Days 25th anniversary, England’s largest festival of history and culture, which brings together over 2,000 organisations, 5,000 events and 40,000 volunteers.

St Margaret’s Church at Betton Strange, to the south of Shrewsbury, still functions as a church, with a service once a month, but the Heritage Open Days will allow members of the public to see the building on September 20-21 between 12pm and 4pm on days when the building would usually be locked.

The church was built in the grounds of the nearby Betton Strange Hall in 1858 and is a complete Victorian time-capsule, which commemorates a daughter of the Scott family who lived at Betton Strange. With no mains electricity, the building was lit by gas until just a few years ago, and it stands tucked away in woodland with its original fittings and stained glass chancel window.

Organiser Gareth Williams said: "Heritage Open Days offer a free opportunity for people to discover more about St Margaret’s and its history by taking an informal look at the interior of the building.

"We are delighted to be taking part and much look forward to welcoming visitors and sharing this special place with them. We’re also grateful to Betton Strange Hall which is sharing a series of history boards with us on the Heritage Open Days and which tell the story of the Scott family who lived at Betton Strange and built both the Church and Hall as it stands today."

Full details and directions can be found on the Heritage Open Days website at heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/st.-margarets-church-betton-strange-shrewsbury-open-afternoons

Parking will be signed on each day and access to the church involves a walk since there is no vehicular access to the building.