Weston Park’s spectacular firework show promises to be a blast

Weston Park has been home to the event for over 30 years, with the displays growing in both size and popularity within the region.

This year promises to be as sparkling as ever, with two large displays on show during the evening.

There will be plenty on offer with the giant bonfire taking centre stage, surrounded by a fun fair, food stalls and bar set within the parkland.

Bonfire and fireworks will take place on Sunday, November 3.

The bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm, with two displays rocketing into action at 6pm and 7.30pm.