Seniors go free this September at Cadbury World

The offer is part of the new Cadbury Dairy Milk Donate your Words campaign, which sees the nation’s favourite chocolate brand partner with Age UK.

The campaign revealed that 225,000 older people can go for up to a week without speaking to anyone, with the research highlighting the impact that loneliness can have on the older generation.

Cadbury World is offering seniors a free ticket to the attraction this September, when another adult or family ticket is purchased. T

Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to invite senior guests into Cadbury World for free this September.

" It’s important that people reach out to family and friends who may not get out and about as often as they would like.

“Cadbury World is fully accessible, so guests who may have mobility issues can move around the attraction easily, while enjoying a fun and educational day out that will entertain the whole family.”

For more information and to book tickets to Cadbury World, click here.

To find out more about the Cadbury Dairy Milk ‘Donate Your Words’ campaign, click here.