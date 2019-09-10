Hundreds of events set to take place for Birmingham Heritage Week

Birmingham Heritage Week 2019 coincides with this year’s Heritage Open Days celebrations, which run from Friday, September 13, until Sunday, September 22, and is England’s biggest festival of history and culture.

Curious culture fans can discover hidden places or experience their favourite heritage spots from a new perspective, as more than 70 of the city’s most interesting locations throw open their doors for special events, including tours, workshops, open days and exhibitions.

Events added to the line-up include the Harvest Festival at Sarehole Mill on Sunday, September 22, in collaboration with Let’s Feed Brum to help the city’s homeless.

Visit the Jewellery Quarter for an array of events including a tour of the Warstone Lane and Key Hill Cemeteries on Saturda, September 21. Learn about the prominent people who rest in the historic cemeteries, including Harriet Martineau, Alfred Bird and John Baskerville.

Visitors can also join a guided walk of the area, also on Saturday, September 21, looking at the people, places and themes that have helped to shape the district.

Test your Brum knowledge at the Know Your City pub quiz at The Distillery on Thursday, September 19. Organised by Roundhouse Birmingham and the Ladywood History Group, the quiz includes rounds such as local landmarks, Birmingham music, entertainment, food and drink, notable Brummies, and more.

Other highlights of the event includes a guided tour of Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, as well as the chance to see inside some of the historic grade II listed prefabs on the Wake Green Road.

For more information and to see the full timetable, click here.