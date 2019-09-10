Discover the rich history of Cadbury this Birmingham Heritage Week

As part of Birmingham Heritage Week, from Thursday, September 12 until Thursday, September 19, guests are invited to dive into the world of Cadbury and Bournville Village with a Heritage Walking Tour, led by an expert Cadbury World guide.

People can discover the thinking of John Cadbury and follow his family on their campaigns for justice, equality and social reform, striving to put an end to poverty and deprivation.

While on the walk, guests can learn about Bournville’s past with a sneak-peek into Birmingham’s unique Factory in a Garden, and view examples of architecture, the unique village green and streets that Bournville is famous for.

Before the heritage walking tour, people can take a self-guided tour of Cadbury World to see first-hand an assortment of chocolate-themed zones.

Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating Birmingham Heritage Week once again this year, as it gives the public a unique opportunity to explore the fascinating history of Cadbury confectionery, as well being a wonderful way to commemorate the Cadbury family’s legacy here in the city.”

