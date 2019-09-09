Menu

Fireworks and molten iron at Shropshire Victorian bonfire night

Fireworks and molten iron will be just some of the ingredients of this year's bonfire night celebrations at Blists Hill Victorian Museum.

A previous display at Blists Hill

As well as a family fireworks display on The Green, people will be able to see molten iron poured in the moulds during the iron casting demonstration in the Foundry.

The event will take place on November 2 from 6pm, giving people the chance to explore the Victorian streets and get something warm to eat.

Visitors will be able to talk to the townsfolk in their cottages, shops and other places of work and hear about life in the late 1800s.

The fireworks will begin at about 7.30pm.

For more information visit ironbridge.org.uk

