Bikers rev up for annual show

The Borders Classic Bike Show was once again being held at Lacon Childe School in Cleobury Mortimer - and all money raised was going to the school funds and charity.

Dozens of bikes had been lovingly shined and polished ahead of the show, which is a mainstay on the bikers' calendar.

People had travelled from all over the Midlands to meet up with old friends, have a chat and inspect the bikes on show.

Graham Still, a 57-year-old builder from Wolverhampton is a regular at the show and has never missed a year. He arrived on his Triumph 500 Daytona and was soon chatting away with friends he had seen a year before. "It is a great social event," he said. "I meet up with friends I may not have seen for 12 months and it is great to be able to have a chat about something we all have an interest in."

Mark Grinnall from Stourport with a 2019 Indian Scout Bobber

Si Jones, 55 from Bearwood, was another regular. He had nothing on this weekend and decided a trip out in the Shropshire countryside should not be missed. "I go to a lot of the shows and this one is particularly good. It is lovely to meet up with people and the trip here is very good."

There were bikes of all shapes and sizes on display. From three wheelers to bikes imported from India, the smell of oil and the sound of revving engines hung in the air.

There were Nortons, BSAs, Triumphs, Hondas and a Matchless from 1949.

Peter Austin, 67 from Stourbridge has been riding bikes since he was a teenager and has been visiting the Borders Classic Bike Show since it started 35 years ago. "I really enjoy coming here," he said. "There are so many bikes to have a look at and so many people to have a chat with, it's a great day out."

Colin Tolley from Cleobury Mortimer and the AJS & Matchless Owners Club

Jim Reynolds founded the show in 1984 and has been instrumental in its long success. This year he handed over the reins to the Lacon Childe PTA but was still around to present the SWATS Award for the Nicest Noise Bike which he was giving in memory of his late wife Valerie, who was a huge support to him over the years.

Jim said: "This is known for being a very friendly show and I think that is what has made it last so long. We have always held it here at the school as my wife was deputy head here. Over the years we have raised thousands of pounds for both the school and the Midlands Air Ambulance."

Bruce Harrison was not letting the small matter of a hip operation put him off enjoying his day at the show. The 78-year-old from Sedgeley has just built a Pembleton three-wheeler, in memory of a late friend and was keen to pick up some tips from fellow biking enthusiasts.

Brian Glover from Shropshire with his 1926 Indian Scout.

"I have been biking since I was nine years old," said Bruce. "I hope to be back on board very soon. I lost my friend last year and I was determined to build this bike so I got on and did it. I have and now I am just waiting to get it through the tests and I will be back on the road."