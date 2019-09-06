Shrewsbury Flaxmill regeneration to press ahead after key parcel of land is secured

The redevelopment of the Flaxmill hit a hurdle when it came to creating an access to an already approved 98-space car park.

The owner of the land which is needed to access the car park could not be traced, leading Shropshire Council to seek a compulsory purchase order on the site.

In a report to cabinet, Mark Barrow, director of place, said the move was necessary to "facilitate the completion of the masterplan".

Cabinet members agreed it was a vital move for the future of the project and approved the order, which relates to land forming part of a larger area known by the council and Historic England as the "railway triangle".

Councillor Steve Charmley, portfolio holder for assets, economic growth and regeneration, said he believed it to be the first compulsory purchase order made by the council.

He added: "The Shrewsbury Flaxmill is the biggest project that Historic England currently has on its books, and is a key cog in the regeneration of Shrewsbury."

The report considered by cabinet said: "The scheme is a critical component of the second stage works, however, in order for the scheme to be delivered, assembly of the order land is an absolute necessity.

"The scheme is a key piece in the jigsaw of the redevelopment project for the Flaxmill. It will secure the optimal and effective use of the whole of the land comprised within the railway triangle and is an essential component in ensuring the successful restoration of the Flaxmill."

Councillor Alan Mosley, Labour leader on the council and Chair of the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings, said everyone had been "very impressed" by the work done on the project so far.

He added: "I know a lot of people will be grateful to Shropshire Council for taking this action."

It is anticipated that the Flaxmill, once fully restored, will attract about 20,750 visitors a year and provide a commercial workspace for up to 280 people.