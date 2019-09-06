Full steam ahead for beer festival at Bridgnorth's Severn Valley Railway Station

Bridgnorth Camra will be holding its festival again for the first time since 2015 at the historic Severn Valley Railway Station in Hollybush Road.

The festival attracted crowds of people to the railway every year, until the space used for the event underwent major renovation works.

Opening last night, the event will run until Saturday evening, following improvements to the station.

The Camra team has been busy working to bring 61 real ales plus 10 ciders and perries to the festival.

A souvenir glass to commemorate the event's return will also be on offer with the festival's logo, which features the soldier of the King’s Shropshire Light Infantry which tops Bridgnorth War Memorial in Castle Gardens.

Organising the event, Eleanor Haddon said: "This beer festival has always been very well attended, especially on Friday night when people finish for the weekend, so we are expecting similar numbers.

"It's a brand new space that we've been given so there's a nice big marquee right next to the railway.

"The place we used to use has had new buildings put there, and the work was delayed so this is the first time we've been able to get back to it.

"The Severn Valley Railway is obviously a massive attraction and the festival glasses are looking great.

"We're hoping to have some food on Friday night and with the Railway Arms being open for soft drinks and wines, it really will be a great event for all the family."

Beer sessions will run from 11am to 11pm on Friday and Saturday. Admission to all sessions is free.