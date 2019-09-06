Chainsaw art causes a buzz at popular garden

Expert artist Angel Maltby was in residence at the Dorothy Clive Garden again.

She gave a demonstration of her craft and techniques to a curious crowd of onlookers.

Angel, who builds stone walls in the week, wielded a chainsaw and carved timber from the garden into the sculptures.

Joanne Tennant, assistant office administrator, said: "It is exciting seeing something created from nature and the public do like it. Photographs are shared on social media.

"There's a slight element of danger to it, and it's so easy to make a mistake. You have to be talented to create something without potentially ruining it."

Ms Tennant said Angel might return again in the future.

"We'd like to think she'll be back," he said. "She's always very welcome. It's lovely to have her creating pieces here.

"People have purchased them previously. We'd like her to be able to create something we can sell. Funds always go back to the garden."

The garden will keep some of the sculptures Angel created, and will sell some others in its gift shop.

The Dorothy Clive Garden was originally created in the 1940s for the then owner’s ailing wife.

It featured on the BBC Radio 4 series Gardeners’ Question Time earlier this year.