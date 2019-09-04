Everything’s come up Rosie on this Shropshire farm

The youngster was born on Sunday at Middle Westhope Farm, near Craven Arms – and is now enjoying cantering round the field with her mother Bo.

When she is old enough Rosie will become part of the Westhope Alpaca herd, which accompanies visitors on walking tours of the Shropshire Hills.

Sue Steadman, who launched the business with her cousin Betty Manley in April, said Rosie was healthy and doing well.

“She’s very cute and very pretty – that’s why we called her Rosie,” she said. “She’s got the loveliest little face.

“Rosie is our third cria – juvenile alpaca – to be born, following on from Storm on June 4 and Pepsi Cola 10 days later.

“Most people don’t know this but they actually hum to each other. It’s very cute.”

The pair started with four pet boys and decided to take their love for the animals to the next level when Sue was made redundant.

She added: “We went on a training course in Cornwall and the woman suggested we do something with our knowledge so we started up the walking business. So we got four breeding girls and decided to make a go of it.”