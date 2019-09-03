Birmingham to host Wizarding World Wands Supporting Lumos following London exhibition

After illuminating the City of London near St. Paul’s Cathedral last autumn, the installation will come to the city, as well as visiting Hull, Stoke and Reading.

The event will take place in the lead up to the release of the third Fantastic Beasts film, which arrives in UK cinemas on November 21, 2021.

Following this announcement, discussions with the local areas will commence to determine suitable locations in each city for the wands to be displayed.

Standing 15 feet tall and set within concrete bases, the nine wands – bringing to life those belonging to some of the most beloved characters in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films – will illuminate each evening, performing a light show to music from the Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter films.

They were originally created in support of J.K. Rowling’s international children’s charity Lumos, whose mission is to end the institutionalisation of children around the world.

Named after the light-giving spell in Harry Potter, Lumos was founded by J.K. Rowling in 2005.

