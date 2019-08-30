Paintings to go under the hammer for Severn Valley Railway

Some of the work will be from the late Douglas Phillips who was a life member of the Severn Valley Railway.

He paintings featured landscapes, trains, animals and flowers.

Douglas’s daughter, Hazel Phillips, said: "My father, who would be 100 if he were alive today, spent half of his life painting.

"Many people enjoyed and bought his work. He would have been delighted to know that his work was being auctioned to raise money for worthwhile causes.

"He was a life member of the Severn Valley Railway. He met his second wife, Florence, at a painting class.

"They spent many happy hours painting together. Some of her paintings will also be auctioned."

There will be work from other artists too including Thomas Cuneo and Roland Spencer-Ford. Mr Cuneo is well known in the art world for his train paintings.

The paintings are on display at St George’s Hall café, Bewdley, until September 7, which is when the auction is.

Advertising

Proceeds from the auction will go to the Severn Valley Railway and Art and Chips.

Lesley Carr, from the SVR Charitable Trust, said: "Douglas clearly had a strong and longstanding affection for the Severn Valley Railway, and a passion for capturing the giants of steam in his paintings.

"It’s wonderful that a share of the proceeds from the auction will go towards preserving the SVR, and we feel certain that Douglas would also have approved."

Hilary Baker, from Art and Chips, said: "I am delighted that Douglas and Florence’s work can help the development of Art and Chips, especially as they had attended one of my classes some years ago!

"We hope that Bewdley residents will support the auction so we can provide somewhere to go for those with mental health issues."