Glow in the dark charity castle run

Hope House Children’s Hospices will be organising “The Glow in the Dark” 4K Fun Run on October 19 at Chirk Castle.

The event is open to all ages and the plan is to have fun whilst lighting up the castle grounds and raising monies to support local children and their families.

All participants will be given a glow stick and will receive a glow in the dark medal and goody bag when they cross the finish line. Participants must bring a torch or head torch.

The route will be marked with glow sticks, marshalled by volunteers and there is a 2k option for weary legs. The event has run successfully in Telford Town Park for the last four years and is the brainchild of Chris Richards.

Dark Run Telford has raised more than £40,000 over the past four years for Hope House Children's Hospices and as such the fundraising team are excited to see what Chirk Castle Dark Run will raise the weekend before Dark Run Telford.

Adult entry is £13 and children £7. All participants are asked to raise a minimum of £10 for Hope House. To book your place for Chirk visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/chirk-castle-dark-run-4k-2019-tickets-57724525610

There is also the opportunity to run both Dark Runs for a discounted entry or run one race and volunteer at the other. Details are on the website.

A team of volunteers are needed to help out on the night, if you would like to offer your services contact catrin.dowdeswell@hopehouse.org.uk