Severn Valley Railway on track for dazzling Christmas show

Severn Valley Railway is inviting people to join the illuminated adventure 'Steam in Lights' throughout November and December.

The 90-minute event features magical creatures, sparkling lights and snowfall as the dark nights are lit up by an array of colour.

It starts at Bridgnorth where visitors follow an illuminated path down to the station and through a tunnel of lights to the platform, where hot food and drinks will be on sale.

The train then lights up to welcome passengers aboard as a narrator guides passengers on their quest to find the 'Christmas Cacklers.'

Lewis Maddox, Severn Valley Railway events co-ordinator, said: “This is set to be a truly spectacular experience.

“We have never done anything like it before and are extremely excited to offer it to our passengers this Christmas.

“This absorbing, interactive experience will be an unforgettable way to experience the railway in a whole new light.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring a small torch and to wear neon colours on the night.

Weekend departures will run from Bridgnorth on November 29 and several dates in December at 5pm and 7.15pm.

Saturday departures will run on November 30th and every week until December 21 at 6.30pm.

Tickets go on sale on August 30 and cost £22 per adult and £15 per child.

More information, including the full list of dates, can be found by visiting www.svr.co.uk/SteaminLights or calling 01562 757900.