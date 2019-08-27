Heritage Open Days festival: Shropshire attractions to offer free entry and special events

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, Shrewsbury Castle, Acton Scott Historic Working Farm, and Coleham Pumping Station are all taking part.

The events will take place on the weekend of 14 September and 15 September.

Fay Bailey, Shropshire Museums manager at Shropshire Council, said: “From steam engines to shire horses to contemporary art, Shropshire Museums have the lot.

"We’re delighted to take part in Heritage Open Days every year. This national event offers a wonderful opportunity to visit so many stunning sites for free."

On Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September 2019 you can visit Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery for free.

During your visit you will be able to take in the eclectic collections on display, and experience the stunning Drawn of the Dead exhibition which features the original work of internationally-renowned comic book artist, Charlie Adlard.

As well as free entry to the museum, you can explore the medieval town of Shrewsbury by joining a free guided tour on Saturday 14 September at 2pm. The guided tours usually cost £7.50.

Advanced booking is advised to ensure your place. You can book by emailing guided.tours@shropshire.gov.uk or calling 01743 258888.

On Sunday 15 September only, a rare occurrence will take place at Shrewsbury Castle – the opening of Laura’s Tower.

Laura’s Tower is opened to the public just one day a year in celebration of the Heritage Open Days festival.

Laura’s Tower gives you truly unique views across Shrewsbury making it a special opportunity not to be missed.

The castle grounds will be free to enter as usual and the Regimental Museum which sits within the castle itself will also be free to visit.

The Mercenaries of Mercia battle re-enactment group will also be at the Castle.

Acton Scott Historic Working Farm will be free to enter on an activity-packed Saturday 14 September with special events being held from 10am to 4.30pm.

You can have a go at being a vet with Severn Edge Vets in their teddy bear surgery, as well as meeting the farm animals and holding chicks throughout the day, and there will be demonstrations by willow weavers.

Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Cuan Wildlife Rescue and the RSPB will all be at the farm for visitors to learn more about the work they do to protect and preserve wildlife in the county.

Shropshire Music Service will be bringing along a selection of instruments for you to have a go at playing, and Top of the Wall Music will have an exhibition of harps to you to see and play.

Dolly the Vintage Caravan will also be selling ice creams on the day for you to enjoy.

Coleham Pumping Station will be open on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September.