Whitchurch's historic gems to be opened to public

Two days of events have been planned in the town to mark this year’s National Heritage Open Days.

Whitchurch Museum and Archives has organised eight events on September 13 and 14 with the aim of giving the public an insight into the town’s historical heritage.

This includes allowing the public to go up the church tower, view the parish registers, visit the masonic lodge, take a guided tour of the town’s railway history and see the icehouse, which are all normally unavailable to the public.

All events are free but some require booking. For more information and to book, contact Whitchurch Heritage Centre on 01948 664577.