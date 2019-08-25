I now pronounce you Shelbys: What it's like to have a Peaky Blinders-themed wedding

Wedding themes can be tough to pull off, but Andrea and Nick Taylor, of Broseley, tell us here how with their nuptials, held at Blists Hill Victorian Town, Ironbridge Gorge, they really played a blinder!

“It was me,” laughed Nick, relating the tale of how he and his betrothed landed on the theme of their dreams. “I proposed, then Andrea chose the venue. I then picked the theme, and wanted something in keeping with Blists Hill, so I thought, we’re having Peaky Blinders.”

And why not? Surely a TV show so synonymous with style and a venue ideally suited to its period backdrop would be, if you will, the perfect ‘marriage’ for a theme for the big day.

Excited about the plan, Nick and Andrea followed their theme to the letter, encapsulating the no-nonsense but stylish simplicity they were looking for.

“We didn’t want any pomp and circumstance – just back to basics,” said Andrea. “We went for a nice simple style with the flowers. The food was the same – fish and chips. We also had a great pork pie made with our names on.”

With flowers and food to seal the deal on the Blinders setting, the couple hired a group of old time singers to keep the theme flowing with the evening’s entertainment.

Guests jumped on board the theme with gusto, with about 80 per cent of attendees opting to rock the Peakys look, donning their flat caps and flapper dresses respectively.

The day went off without a hitch, and with plenty of enthusiasm.

And was was the secret of the theme’s success?

“It all starts from where you have it,” said Andrea. “The venue really brought it to life.”

It sounds like Blists Hill was a big hit for Andrea and Nick, and if these pictures are anything to go by, a great day was had by all.