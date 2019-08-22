Black Sabbath exhibition brings international visitors to Birmingham

More than 12,000 visitors, from countries including Czech Republic, Mexico, Japan, Poland, Uruguay and the United States have seen the exhibition so far, which features an array of items celebrating the Brummie band and their global fanbase.

The exhibition celebrates Birmingham and the Black Country as the birthplace of heavy metal music and chronicles the band’s beginnings in Aston to their global success.

Eager fans have travelled to the city to see rare objects from the band. Items include Ozzy Osbourne’s iconic glasses and crucifix, part of Bill Ward's drum kit used in the 1974 Cal Jam, in which Black Sabbath performed in front of 250,000 people, Tony Iommi’s home studio and outfits worn on stage at some of the band’s most legendary shows, including an one worn by Geezer Butler at a concert at Birmingham's Town Hall.

Liz Johnston travelled from Oregon, United States and said: “This is the second Home of Metal function I have attended in Birmingham, coming over from Oregon.

"I have been listening to Black Sabbath since the early 70s. It was a great pleasure to see the excellent Black Sabbath exhibit at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

"It was wonderful to see people of all ages enjoying it. So nice to see the music that has been the soundtrack of my life getting the recognition it deserve.”

The Wouter Hermanns visited from the Netherlands and said: "Went last week and it was well worth the trip. It's amazing."

Andreu Abad really enjoyed his visit from Spain and said: "I went from Barcelona to Birmingham just for the Black Sabbath exhibition. Best decision ever."

The band’s devoted fans are celebrated throughout the exhibition and visitors can see rare memorabilia and collections from some of the band’s followers, including a customised Black Sabbath motorbike.

There is also a display of more than 3,000 portraits of Black Sabbath fans from across the world, showcasing the breadth and diversity of the band’s loyal followers.

Visitors are encouraged to add their mark to a world map in the exhibition which illustrates where fans are travelling from. Lucia Ferrero and Marcos Fernandez travelled from Madrid, Spain to see the display and were continuing their trip visiting iconic Black Sabbath locations in homage to the band.

Home of Metal: Black Sabbath – 50 years runs at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery until September 29.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.