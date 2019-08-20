Poets to appear at Shropshire working farm

Jean Atkin, Roger Garfitt and Adam Horovitz will read from and launch their new collections, all of which are concerned with farming and the land, at the Acton Scott Historic Working Farm event on August 28.

Jean is the first Troubadour of the Hills, who was appointed by Ledbury Poetry Festival and Malverns AONB, and who was poet in residence at Acton Scott in 2014 and will be celebrating her new collection How Time is in Fields.

Roger will be launching his new collection The Action, his new collection. During his Acton Scott residency in 2000, he talked to the craftsmen, learning the skills that gave us ‘the run of the earth’.

Adam is a poet, writer and journalist, who has also performed at Glastonbury Festival and a headliner at poetry slams, celebrates a new edition of The Soil Never Sleeps, his Palewell Press book sponsored by the Pasture-fed Livestock Association and now expanded with funding from the Exmoor National Parks Authority and the Exmoor Society.

The event starts at 7.30 pm and entrance is free and drinks and nibbles will be provided.