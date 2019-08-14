Menu

Advertising

On your bike! Cycle Show coming to Birmingham

By Thomas Parkes | Attractions | Published:

More than 30,000 are expected to flock to a cycle show in Birmingham next month.

The Cycle Show

Off-road, commuter and leisure bikes will be on display as part of the NEC Birmingham event.

Accessories and advice will also be on offer for bikers – along with a chance to test new models.

The Cycle Show boasts more than 200 exhibitors showcasing 500 leading brands,

The Tour de France-winning Pinarello bikes used by Team INEOS riders Egan Bernel and Geraint Thomas for their historic first and second places on the podium in Paris will also be on display.

Tickets costs £19 on the day for adults, £45 for a VIP and £12 for children aged between 11 and 16.

Youngsters aged under 11 go free, with tickets cheaper if booked in advance.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Attractions Entertainment
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes
Trainee Reporter - @TParkes_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News