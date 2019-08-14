On your bike! Cycle Show coming to Birmingham

Off-road, commuter and leisure bikes will be on display as part of the NEC Birmingham event.

Accessories and advice will also be on offer for bikers – along with a chance to test new models.

The Cycle Show boasts more than 200 exhibitors showcasing 500 leading brands,

The Tour de France-winning Pinarello bikes used by Team INEOS riders Egan Bernel and Geraint Thomas for their historic first and second places on the podium in Paris will also be on display.

Tickets costs £19 on the day for adults, £45 for a VIP and £12 for children aged between 11 and 16.

Youngsters aged under 11 go free, with tickets cheaper if booked in advance.

