Menu

Advertising

Gnosall canal festival could be held annually

Attractions | Published:

The first C’Fest was held in Gnosall on the Shropshire Union Canal, and organisers say they hope it will become a regular event.

Dozens of boats turned up for the event

People were able to get up close to the canal boats

There were great views along the Shropshire Union Canal

The festival coincided with the end of the village’s G’Fest, which is held biannually. The Canal Festival was planned as a finale to a week of events in and around the village and aimed to bring the village’s canal heritage to the fore.

Organisers said: "Historic boats were on display for inspection by visitors to the festival, an impressive sight from bridge 34.

"Visiting canal traders offered a range of goods for sale and freshly brewed coffee and handmade pizzas baked on a pizza oven installed on the front deck of a boat.

"The blacksmith with his forge on-board drew many fascinated visitors. The Boat Inn and The Navigation provided food, beverages and entertainment, including a Gin and Cider festival and musical events that gave a soundtrack to the whole weekend."

Local societies provided information and the C’Fest committee and supporters provided activities for children and a towpath treasure hunt.

Other events included guided walks around the village and boat trips.

The festival was well attended with a good crowd on the Sunday when the weather was bright and sunny.

The weekend, which was held from July 19 to July 21, ended with a Canal Quiz in The Boat Inn.

Organisers said: "A successful inaugural festival with boaters, traders and visitors all hoping that the event will become a regular on the Shropshire Union calendar."

Attractions Entertainment Telford entertainment

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News