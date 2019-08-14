Gnosall canal festival could be held annually

The festival coincided with the end of the village’s G’Fest, which is held biannually. The Canal Festival was planned as a finale to a week of events in and around the village and aimed to bring the village’s canal heritage to the fore.

Organisers said: "Historic boats were on display for inspection by visitors to the festival, an impressive sight from bridge 34.

"Visiting canal traders offered a range of goods for sale and freshly brewed coffee and handmade pizzas baked on a pizza oven installed on the front deck of a boat.

"The blacksmith with his forge on-board drew many fascinated visitors. The Boat Inn and The Navigation provided food, beverages and entertainment, including a Gin and Cider festival and musical events that gave a soundtrack to the whole weekend."

Local societies provided information and the C’Fest committee and supporters provided activities for children and a towpath treasure hunt.

Other events included guided walks around the village and boat trips.

The festival was well attended with a good crowd on the Sunday when the weather was bright and sunny.

The weekend, which was held from July 19 to July 21, ended with a Canal Quiz in The Boat Inn.

Organisers said: "A successful inaugural festival with boaters, traders and visitors all hoping that the event will become a regular on the Shropshire Union calendar."