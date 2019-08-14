Colour run at Shropshire Hills discovery centre

Named the Tusker's colour run after the centre's replica of the mammoth remains found in a quarry in Condover, the event will take place in the beautiful meadows on the site.

Centre staff said it was the first time that they had organised a colour run and the aim was to help people to raise funds for their own, favourite charity.

Participants can walk or run the 3.5 kilometre course through the riverside meadows where they will be splashed and sprayed with washable paint from volunteers.

Jade Marriott-Lodge, the marketing managr at the centre, said: "We are encouraging people to wear old clothes, preferably white ones, so that the end of the day with will resemble rainbows or a paint palette.

"They will be able to explore our meadows alongside the River Onny, and have fun at the same time."

On top of the cost of the run those taking part can chose to raise funds for their favourite charity.

Jade said staff and friends of the centre would be running to raise funds for its continued work. The charity, Grow, Cook, Learn, took over the centre from Shropshire Council in 2014 and works together with landlord, Connexus, to develop it as an asset for the local community.

The centre will provide safety sunglasses for each person taking part as well as water.

"Although the paint is washable we would urge people to wear their old clothes."

Visitors can although enjoy the Shropshire Hills through time exhibition and visit the centre's cafe.

More details are available from shropshirehillsdiscoverycentre.co.uk.