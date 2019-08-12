Classic day for classic car owners at Attingham Park - in pictures

Hundreds of enthusiasts and visitors enjoyed a nostalgic day at Attingham Park for the hospice's 10th Classic Vehicle Rally.

More than 330 vehicles were registered to take part with many of the drivers meeting up at the charity's hospice sites at Shrewsbury and Telford.

Ford County Squire Unusual front for a Rolls Royce 17 year old Bracken takes a rest E Type Jaguar 1972 and Pam Evans from Shifnal, she tours in the car and visits many countries in it every year Stuart James and Dave Evans from Telford The classic car event at Attingham Park 1959 Commer Luxury Coach and Terry & Marilyn Leach from Shawbirch David Rogers and Corinne Rogers with an MG 1951, from Burlton The classic car event at Attingham Park Lacy Gilchrist from Wem, with her 1952 Riley RMB 2, one of 10 made

They then drove in convoy to the attraction to show off their vehicles to the public in a spectacular afternoon.

Organisers said the turnout was huge with the overflow car park at the National Trust property full.

The afternoon included lots of fun for the family including a football challenge, live music including a ukulele band and more, and charity jumble sales.

David Sear, event manager and former chairman of Severn Hospice, said: “Our 10th Classic Vehicle Rally at Attingham Park was a great success and we hope everyone who came along had a fantastic day out.

"Hundreds of enthusiasts from across Shropshire and beyond came out to exhibit their classic and vintage vehicles throughout the afternoon.

“There were some really stunning cars on show this time and the weather was kind to us, prompting a fantastic turnout from the public which was great to see.

W Camper type 2 from the 1970's and Pat Caddick rides with Brian up front. from Minsterley

“A big thank you to our event sponsors Rybrook Shrewsbury BMW and MINI who even displayed some electric vehicles of their own – their support means we can hold events like this to help fund care for families living with an incurable illness.”

One of those taking part was classic car owner Bernard Brett from Ellesmere who took his red MG along.

He said: "We had a fabulous day at the Severn Hospice car run to Attingham Park and fortunately the weather held well for us all."

Porsche 356 replica and owners Sherrie Marpole and Andy Marpole from Shrewsbury

The final amount raised has not been tallied up. However last year’s event raised over £7,000 which went directly towards caring for patients and their families from our local community.

The hospice is already planning its next major fundraiser, its sunset cinema event in September, when Telford Town Park will host outdoor screenings of Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman.

More details on the cinema event are available at severnhospice.org.uk/sunsetcinema.