From Boardmasters to Bear-master: Birmingham attraction offers free tickets after festival rained off

By Rebecca Stanley | Attractions | Published:

Birmingham's Bear Grylls Adventure will offer free entry to Boardmasters attendees after the festival organisers announced that the festival had been cancelled due to extreme weather.

The Bear Grylls Attraction

From Friday to Sunday all would-be festival goers can gain free entry to the Birmingham based attraction where they will have the chance to take part in a variety of activities, including an assault course, high ropes, diving with sharks, archery, or enjoy zero gravity in the iFly.

Due to a forecast of high winds and extreme weather, the festival was cancelled early Wednesday morning, and many hopeful attendees have been left disappointed at the news.

In a bid to maintain the festival feeling, the Bear Grylls Adventure will be blasting out a specially curated playlist across the weekend with tracks from all confirmed artists including Florence + The Machine and more.

To claim free entry, guests simply need to present their Boardmasters ticket and proof of ID upon entry to the Bear Grylls Adventure.

For more information, click here.

