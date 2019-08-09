From Boardmasters to Bear-master: Birmingham attraction offers free tickets after festival rained off

From Friday to Sunday all would-be festival goers can gain free entry to the Birmingham based attraction where they will have the chance to take part in a variety of activities, including an assault course, high ropes, diving with sharks, archery, or enjoy zero gravity in the iFly.

Due to a forecast of high winds and extreme weather, the festival was cancelled early Wednesday morning, and many hopeful attendees have been left disappointed at the news.

In a bid to maintain the festival feeling, the Bear Grylls Adventure will be blasting out a specially curated playlist across the weekend with tracks from all confirmed artists including Florence + The Machine and more.

To claim free entry, guests simply need to present their Boardmasters ticket and proof of ID upon entry to the Bear Grylls Adventure.

