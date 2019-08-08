Advertising
Made In Chelsea's Binky Felstead enjoys day out with daughter at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham - with pictures
Former Made in Chelsea star, Binky Felsted, was seen enjoying a day out with her daughter India and friends at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham.
The mum-of-one enjoyed some quality time with her little one where the pair explored the Birmingham attraction and met a LEGO policeman.
Two-year-old India was quick to submerge herself in one of the LEGO pits, with mum laughing and playing beside her. Binky spent some time teaching her daughter and friend how to build a LEGO house, before showing off her own model.
Binky, 29, recently celebrated India’s second birthday with a touching message on Instagram and the duo have since been enjoying the summer together including a visit to Birmingham. The pair ended their visit meeting the attraction's iconic giraffe.
LEGOLAND Discovery Centre opened last year in Birmingham city centre, opposite the National Sea Life Centre. The attraction is also home to two interactive rides, a 4D cinema, Build and Test zone, LEGO Friends area, a Duplo farmyard, creative workshops, softplay and Miniland.
For more information and to book, click here.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment