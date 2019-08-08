Birmingham's Escape Live offering free entry for youngsters this summer holidays

The Birmingham attraction is offering youngsters aged up to 15 years old with the chance to escape for free throughout the summer holidays.

The offer allows one free place per booking, that much be claimed by Friday, August 30, 2019, using the promo code SUMMERVIP2019.

At least two full paying people must be part of the booking.

Alex Sandham, head of sales and marketing at Escape Live, said: “Escape Live is great for families as everyone can get involved and each room is a lot of fun, as riddles, codes and puzzles all need to be cracked.

“The summer holidays can be really daunting for parents who need to juggle child care alongside working and also keeping children occupied for the whole six weeks, which is why we are offering kids the chance to escape for free throughout the summer holiday period.”

The attraction allows teams of between two and six to battle against the 60 minutes on the clock to solve a series of clues to escape from their game.

A range of themed games are included, such as Armageddon, Casino Heist, Dr Wilson's Office, Pirate Blunder, Prison Break, and even a Peaky Blinders themed room.

