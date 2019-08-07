Touch of Hollywood comes to Telford for short heist film

The International Centre at St Quentin Gate, has created the video in the style of a blockbuster crime film to promote its venue.

The Heist was shot entirely on location at the International Centre and features professional actors, including Simon Burbage who most famously played Elton John in the 2018 John Lewis Christmas advert entitled The Boy and the Piano.

Professional script writers and producers were also drafted in to help produce the seven-minute crime caper, which aims to show off the centre as an events venue as well as provide a piece of stand-alone entertainment.

Familiar sights from Telford's International Centre will be visible as part of The Heist

The International Centre's communications manager Matthew James said they hoped it would showcase what the centre has to offer.

He said: "This film forms part of a wider plan to bring the venue to life for key audiences.

"It gives us a great reason to continue to talk to people about our distinguishing features in the event market, and literally shows people how we like to do things differently.

"The Heist is just another example of where we have started with a very clear objective and vision of success, and worked with the best possible people to make that vision a reality."

Ricky Hill from Born Communications, who were tasked with creating the film, added: "The challenge we set ourselves was to produce something that entertained and gave people something to talk about, while still showcasing everything the centre has to offer.”

To watch a trailer for The Heist, visit theinternationalcentretelford.com/the-heist

The short film will be available to the public in full on YouTube from August 23.