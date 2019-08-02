Jaki Graham launches Birmingham Town Hall and Symphony Hall redevelopment

She was joined by Birmingham rapper Lady Sanity and acclaimed pianist, songwriter and globetrotting side man to Sam Smith, Reuben James.

The Brummie musicians were at the world-renowned music venue in the city centre to celebrate the beginning of a £13.2 million redevelopment which will create a performance space for talented local artists

The venue aims to have even more opportunities to perform as part of a daily programme with free and affordable performances.

Jaki Graham said: “I have had the privilege of performing on stage at Symphony Hall and, as a Birmingham-born artist, it filled me with pride.

"I’m honoured to be invited to launch this major transformation, which will provide many more talented local musicians the opportunity to perform in this incredible venue".

Soul singer Jaki Graham established herself as one of the most popular R&B and dance artists in the 80s.

The first British black female solo artist to enjoy 6 consecutive top 20 hits, Jaki headlined Jamaica’s 50th Independence Cultural Extravaganza at Symphony Hall in 2012.

The music legend went to school in Ladywood, where much of Town Hall Symphony Hall’s learning and participation output is now focused.

The Making an Entrance project is a major transformation of Symphony Hall’s public foyer areas. In addition to a state-of-the-art foyer performance space for free and low-cost activities, there will be dedicated spaces able to host learning and participation projects.

It will also include an enhanced food and beverage offer, refurbished toilets, additional disabled WCs and a Space to Change facility.

Nick Reed, chief executive for Town Hall Symphony Hall said: “We currently reach over 18,000 people with our learning and community programme and over the coming years we will be able to reach thousands more in the transformed spaces that this project will create.

"As significant cuts are made to music tuition in our region’s schools, this transformation will support local talent by providing an enhanced space for people to be musically creative".