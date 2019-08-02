Gardens bursting with colour to open this weekend

Gardens will be unveiled and showcased as part of the National Open Garden Scheme.

And two gardens in Staffordshire will be revealed as the rain looks set to hold off – with sunnier spells expected.

The Beeches showcases a two-thirds of an acre garden with countryside views, featuring rhododendrons, azaleas, vibrant herbaceous borders and scented roses.

The green space at The Beeches will open this weekend.

The Rocester space also showcases clematis, climbing plants, vegetables and soft fruit garden, along with bulbs, hellebores and perennials.

Magnolia, corylopsis, snowdrops, tulips and hellebores all feature throughout the garden which offers a variety of colour.

Different varieties of roses will be on show, with seating areas on offer for people to take in the green space.

Home-made tea will be provided to visitors, with shrubs and perennials on-sale to gardeners and families alike.

The garden at Grafton Cottage will open this weekend.

Elsewhere in the county, Grafton Cottage will offer up a range of unusual plants as well as old-fashioned roses.

The green space, in Barton-under-Needwood, has been admired over 25 years – with dianthus, phlox and lillies on show.

Viticella clematis, salvias and violas are also on offer to viewers – with owners constantly introducing new plants to the garden.

Plants will also be on sale to visitors, with home-made teas on offer.

And another garden, based in Bridgnorth, will showcase stunning views of the Shropshire countryside.

A garden at Ruthall Manor in Bridgnorth will open this weekend.

The space at Ruthall Manor features an unusual collection of trees, which divide the garden into a series of sections.

The sections, which feature colourful and distinctive plants, are linked by pathways throughout the space.

Woodland gardens showcase specimen trees, with clematis and roses sitting near a collection of wrought-iron work.

Unique pottery is also on show, along with secluded seating for people to take in the wondrous views.

Primulas, iris and bog plants, which sit near a pond are also on show.

List of open gardens:

The Beeches, Rocester, ST14 5JX

Opening: Sunday, 1.30pm to 5pm.

Entry: £4 for adults. Youngsters go free.

Goldstone Hall Gardens, Market Drayton, TF9 2NA

Opening: Tuesday 2pm to 5pm.

Home-made teas in pavilion in the garden.

Entry: £5 for adults.

Grafton Cottage, Barton-under-Needwood, DE13 8AL

Opening: Sunday, 11.30am to 5pm.

Entry: £4 for adults. Youngsters go free.

Ruthall Manor, Bridgnorth, WV16 6TN

Opening: Saturday, 2pm to 5pm.

Entry: £5 for adults. Youngsters go free.

Bridge Nursery, Southam, CV47 8HX

Opening: Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

Entry: £3 for adults. Youngsters go free