Thousands descend on Burwarton Show

Burwarton Show celebrated its 128th event with people coming from near and far to take part, enjoy a number of competitions and view herds of sheep, pigs and even giant tortoises.

From some of the most celebrated livestock to the rarest, a number of shows took place throughout the day including redtail falcons, working farm horses and vintage carriage driving.

Organised by the Burwarton & District Agricultural Society, the day began bright and early with horse shows from 8am, finishing with a performance from Pentabus Theatre at 6pm.

This year's event was supporting Oak Farm, a working farming enterprise for adults with learning disabilities.

Giant 200-year-old tortoises, beastly bulls and fluffy Swiss sheep all played their part in bringing thousands of farmers and country folk to the show.

Returning for their second year, these giant tortoises can live up to about 250 years old pic.twitter.com/AOgQ3XzoTz — Rory Smith (@RorySmith_Star) August 1, 2019

As seen on TV, a Valais blacknose sheep is proving popular pic.twitter.com/iSsmeLaShH — Rory Smith (@RorySmith_Star) August 1, 2019

I'm at the 2019 Burwarton Show, where thousands of people have come to see the best in agriculture the region has to offer pic.twitter.com/fadKrFRZ43 — Rory Smith (@RorySmith_Star) August 1, 2019

Taking place in the village near Bridgnorth, the event proves to be one of the biggest of its kind as people from all over the country come to see the best agriculture has to offer.

Countless rows of cows and sheep from farms and breeders all across the region lined the fields of the livestock section, while families were entertained by activities, stalls, bars and displays taking place throughout the day.

Farmers prepared their cattle as they competed in a number of events and thousands of spectators watched as rosette after rosette was awarded.

Among the winners were the James family from Bridgnorth, who between father Paul, mother Mandy, son Oliver and daughter-in-law Kayleigh, have been showcasing their prized herd of sheep for more than 35 years.

Oliver said: "We've been exhibiting British berrichons and we've been to Burwarton countless times, it's our local show so we've been here for well over 10 years.

"We've just done the Royal Welsh which I'm sure others have too, but this is a great show, we love coming here. There's always good stock, it's a good sized show, there's plenty to do and loads to look at

"The standard is always high so you know you'll be up against stiff competition every time you come but thankfully we've picked up a number of rosettes this year.

"There's a rivalry between people but all the farmers know eac hother and get along which is nice."