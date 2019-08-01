Planning well underway for Severn Valley Railway Santa experiences

The Severn Valley Railway (SVR) has completely refreshed its Santa experiences, and is re-introducing departures from Bridgnorth for the first time in 40 years.

Santa services have not run from Bridgnorth since 1979, but this year, the SVR is making the northern end of the line part of the Christmas festivities.

Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s events co-ordinator, said: “For many years, the southern end of the line has been the main focus of our Christmas festivities, so this year, we’re delighted to be bringing Bridgnorth and the northern end of the line back in on our seasonal celebrations.

“Passengers can expect to see this historic station proudly decked in fairy lights and its platforms buzzing with excited Santa Specials ticket-holders for the first time in four decades.”

The railway is selling tickets for its premium Santa Special – a steam train ride through the Severn Valley from Bridgnorth to Highley and back – with Santa on board.

The brand new service will see passengers hopping on board one of the SVR’s decorated heritage carriages for a ride out into the countryside with Father Christmas.

Passengers will have time to chat with Santa as he visits every family on the train, handing out gifts to each child and posing for festive photos.

Everyone on board will receive a drink and a seasonal sweet treat as they steam through the Severn Valley, as well as a gift to take home for the Christmas tree.

Passengers can purchase a private compartment, for a maximum of six people, or a table in an open carriage for a maximum of four

people, for the whole journey.

The services will run from Bridgnorth every weekend from November 30 to December 22.

The premium Santa specials depart from Bridgnorth at 10.15am, 12.15pm, 2.25pm and 4.25pm, with the journey lasting around 75 minutes.

People can purchase a table of four from £110 or a private compartment for up to six from £175.

People who do not want to reserve a table or compartment can get on the standard Santa specials which will run from Kidderminster, featuring a steam train ride out to Highley with Santa on board.

Tickets are available from www.svr.co.uk/santa