Drayton Manor launches new zoo experiences

The new experiences at the Staffordshire-based attraction allow budding zoo keepers to get to grips with tapirs, red pandas, snakes, a variety of invertebrates and skunks. Attendees will also get to meet the keepers that help look after them and take part in feeding and training sessions.

The attraction predicts that the red panda encounter is set to be popular. Included in the experience, visitors will meet and observe a training session with Tika and Pema; the park’s red panda pair.

Drayton Manor Park launches brand new zoo experiences

Participants in the tapir feeding sessions will be given the opportunity to take a selfie with the park’s family of tapirs. Animal enthusiasts will also help the experienced zoo keeper team feed these endangered mammals from their feeding platform.

Park attendees will also have exclusive access to Pepé, Drayton Manor’s very own pet skunk, in the private skunk encounter. Up to four people can get up close and personal with Pepé while assisting the keepers with a special training session.

The creepy crawly experience allows visitors to discover several different species of invertebrates and chat with the park’s experienced team members.

Meanwhile, Drayton Manor Park’s reptile encounter sees thrill-seekers delving into the world of reptiles while discussing their native habitats, food and behavioural habits.

William Bryan, Managing Director at Drayton Manor Park, said: “We pride ourselves on being able to give our customers unforgettable experiences here at Drayton Manor Park.

“That’s why we’ve launched our new range of new zoo experiences. From red pandas to creepy crawlies, there will be something for everyone to enjoy at the park this season.

“This isn’t just about the public being able to interact with the animals but also to learn about them and the vital conservation work that occurs here at the park’s zoo.”

For more information and to book, click here.