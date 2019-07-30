Harry Potter and Game of Thrones stars at Telford's Hoo Farm comic con

But that's exactly what will be happening on Saturday when Telford's Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom hosts its first ever Comic Con.

Among the attractions at Hoo Fest will be Chris Rankin, aka Percy Weasley from Harry Potter and Clive Mantle, better known as Lord Greatjon Umber from hit series Game of Thrones.

Organise Will Dorrell said: "With more than 10 actors from famous movie franchises attending, fun activities including a Cosplay Competition, VR Experience and famous movie cars there is something for everyone.

"We've had a look around and we think this will be a pretty unique event. We're pretty excited about some of the actors that are coming.

"The owl in the picture is called Specsavers, and was in one of the Harry Potter films, so people will be able to get a picture with the owl and the actors.

"We're hoping to see lots of people dressed up as their favourite movie characters for the cosplay competition. There are lots of prizes to be won."

It runs from 10am to 5pm, with tickets costing from £11.95 which includes a free return to the farm during August.

More information can be found at www.hoofest.com