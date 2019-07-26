Watch the new Love Island starring penguins at Birmingham Sea Life Centre

But there's one key difference - Monty and Madonna are penguins, who live in Birmingham rather than a villa in Majorca.

Penguin Island

The National Sea Life Centre is launching Penguin Island online, so fans of its colony of 18 Gentoo penguins can follow the dramas unfold in episodes posted here.

Keepers have hidden cameras around the penguin enclosure to catch what happens when the visitors go home.

Pengiun Island Trailer - National SEA LIFE Centre Birmingham

Giving viewers a taste of what to expect, a release from the attraction reads: "Arabel is the Amy of Penguin Island, devoted to Pablo but worried he wants to hold flippers with other birds.

"Sniff is a lot like Anton in the early weeks, full of confidence and banter but unable to find a partner. Will his persistence pay off with Tina?

"Prince and Hyacinth are experiencing parenthood for the first time and their chick is real, unlike the fake baby simulators on Love Island."

Jonny Rudd, Curator at the aquarium, said: “The coupling up process is really important for our penguins as part of a global breeding programme, but not many people realise that, just like Love Island contestants, penguins can often recouple and have their heads turned.

"So we thought we’d share what really happens - viewers will be hooked on Penguin Island.”