Mayor of MiniBrum crowned

Poppy, aged 7 from Stratford-upon-Avon, was crowned the Mayor of MiniBrum by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham Councillor Mohammed Azim and Lady Mayoress, Miss Bushra Bi, at a ceremony this week.

The ceremony was also attended by Janine Eason, Director of Engagement at Birmingham Museums Trust, and Laurence Butler and Francesca DeRosa, who are both part of Birmingham Museums Trust’s learning team and worked on the MiniBrum project.

Poppy won a competition which marked the opening of MiniBrum at Thinktank in May.

The new Mayor of MiniBrum and her family, mother Louise, father Dave and brother Joe, then visited the rest of Thinktank, including the outdoor science garden, the 4K Planetarium and the Signal Box Cafe.

MiniBrum is a child-sized city at Thinktank for under 8s where the children are in charge. It features recognisable landmarks, such as the Birmingham canals, Selfridges and the Old Joe Clock Tower at the University of Birmingham.

Children can explore different zones, including a transport area, shops, a park, a salon with dress up and styling areas and a construction site with slide. There are also specifically designed sensory areas for babies.

Entry to MiniBrum is included in the ticket price to Thinktank. To find out more about Thinktank, visit: www.birminghammuseums.org.uk/thinktank.