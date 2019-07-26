Digbeth Dining Club teams up with Warwick Castle for evening shows

The Midlands street food experience will be present for 14 performances of Dragon Slayer at the attraction from Wednesday, August 7.

Show-only ticket holders for Warwick Castle’s Dragon Slayer will be able to purchase food and drinks from Digbeth Dining Club’s vendors from 7pm, before the show starts around 8.30pm. Food and drink will also be available during the show’s interval.

The show tells the story of Guy of Warwick, featuring horseback fire-jousting, a torchlit procession and more.

Show-only tickets start from £20 per person.

For more information, click here.