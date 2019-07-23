Fallen tree causes disruption to Severn Valley Railway

The damage to the tracks was caused during strong winds yesterday on a line between Highley and Hampton Loade.

There are no trains running today between Bridgnorth and Highley, and steam trains are running from Kidderminster to Highley only.

An amended service and timetable has been put in place and a vintage replacement bus service will operate throughout the day between Upper Arley Village, near the station to the east of the river, and Bridgnorth Station.

The Engine House at Highley will remain open while the changes are in place.

The railway has apologised for the circumstances, and posted a service update on its social media pages: "Due to a fallen tree on the line between Highley and Hampton Loade, the following plan is in action for today: trains will run between Kidderminster and Highley only.

"A vintage bus service will operate between Arley and Bridgnorth. No trains will be operating between Bridgnorth and Highley.

"The Engine House at Highley remains open. We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause."