Drayton Manor celebrate much-loved tapir's 21st birthday

Drayton Manor Park’s oldest South American tapir, called Inca, was the centre of attention as she celebrated her birthday with a cake and balloons.

Inca is one of three tapirs who live at the park’s 15-acre conservation zoo, which partners with the Instituto de Pesquisas Ecológicas in Brazil to help conserve the endangered species. She was joined by son Obie, who celebrated his second birthday this year.

Chris Mitchell, head of zoo operations, said: “Inca is our oldest South American tapir so we’re thrilled to be celebrating her 21st birthday this week.

“Conservation is a huge part of our programme at Drayton Manor, so being able to watch our fascinating tapir family grow up knowing we are helping to boost the numbers of a vulnerable species, is fantastic. The birthday cake didn’t last long, and Inca had an early night after all the celebrations."