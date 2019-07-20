Tree Top Quest returns to Alton Towers

The attraction, which originally opened in 2015, is set in the resort's woodland and offers two courses of different levels of difficulty.

Tackling the challenger course eight metres above ground, includes 19 tree-top obstacles such as swing tyres, stepping stones, rope bridges, and an 85m zip wire.

Tree Top Quest

There's also an explorer's course for those who wish to stay closer to the ground. With 12 obstacles on offer set between 3.5 to 5m above the ground, participants can tackle a Burma bridge, persevere up a climbing wall and conquer the giant spider's web.

Announcing the opening of Tree Top Quest Francis Jackson, operations director for Alton Towers Resort, said: “Tree Top Quest is a fantastic attraction which offers a great, outdoor experience for visitors of all abilities.

Tree Top Quest

"As it’s next to our brand new Stargazing Pods, we hope visiting families can make the most of the great British outdoors when they stay at Alton Towers Resort this Summer.”

