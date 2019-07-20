Birmingham Heritage Week returns for 2019

From September 12 until September 22, the popular city-wide spread festival will highlight Birmingham's history and reveal some of the city's hidden gems.

Also, some of the city's most important heritage locations will be opening their tours inviting visitors for: talks, tours, workshops, walks and much more.

The event attracts both culturally curious tourists and local residents to learn about Birmingham's past.

Kindly supporting Birmingham Heritage Week 2019 are: Jewellery Quarter BID, Birmingham City Council, Birmingham Museums Trust and ScanTech Digital.

Aston Hall

For the first time in Birmingham Heritage Week, virtual tours will be available of some of the historic buildings.

These tours have been created by ScanTech Digital who have used the latest technology to showcase significant locations in vivid detail. This will allow viewers the chance to visit historic buildings without moving from their comfort.

Further events will be listed on August 1 but a few have already been announced, such as the Steelhouse Lane Lock-up where you will learn more about the Victorian prisoners. There will also be the chance to explore the church of St Alban the Martyr in Highgate and search the lost pubs in Birmingham with a walk around the Jewellery Quarter and plenty more.

Advertising

Irene De Boo, co-ordinator for Birmingham Heritage Week 2019, said: “Birmingham Heritage Week is back for 2019, and we are thrilled to have such an array of fascinating places for visitors to explore and enjoy this September.

Centenary Square

“This year we’re bringing heritage right up to date with virtual tours which can be enjoyed at home or on the go, and as always, we encourage people to get out and to see something new in the city at one of the events, where they can discover more about Birmingham’s diverse and rich heritage.”

For more information, click here.